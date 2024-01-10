Mexico opens market to British offal in deal worth £18m over five years

British pork exporters are set to benefit from additional trade with Mexico, with the market opening to include offals in a deal worth £18m over the next five years.

The announcement represents another boost for the sector and has come two years after the Mexican market opened for British pork for the first time.

Mexico is one of the biggest pork importers in the world, with the meat being the second most consumed in the country.

Consumption of it is expected to grow over the next decade, resulting in an increase in both domestic production and imports.

Mexico consumes more pork than it is able to produce, with pork consumption increasing 4.7% per year from 2017 to 2022.

Dr Phil Hadley, AHDB director of international trade development, said it was fantastic news for the UK pork sector.

He said: “It represents another success as the result of hard work by industry and government to secure further access for offals in a market where there is high demand for quality pork products.

"This included a commercial inward mission last year where we hosted buyers from Mexico who met with farmers and processors and learned more about our high-quality meat production.

"This new approval will see the market opened for a range of offal products ahead of a wider audit visit in the summer."

Farming Minister Mark Spencer said this agreement meant that the UK's pork producers could now access another lucrative market for their products not widely eaten in the UK.

“Our long-term commitment to open up new international markets means our pig farmers can profit from every part of their animals," he said.

Minister for Trade Policy Greg Hands added: "This is great news and builds on the access we secured for British pork in Mexico two years ago.

"It will empower exporters to sell more of their top-notch produce to one of the globe's biggest pork importers.

"We continue full steam ahead to break down numerous barriers and create opportunities for British businesses around the world."