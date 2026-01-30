Middle East and North Africa offer fresh growth for UK lamb and dairy

British sheep meat and dairy exporters are being urged to capitalise on rising demand in the Middle East and North Africa, as the region moves towards becoming one of the world’s largest food importers.

New analysis from AHDB shows export prospects strengthening as population growth and limited domestic production continue to drive demand across the region.

The Middle East and North Africa is forecast to become the second-largest net importer of food globally by 2034, underlining its growing importance for UK agri-food exports.

The assessment highlights increasing consumption of premium lamb, particularly in Gulf markets, alongside dairy demand that is expected to outstrip regional production.

Jonathan Eckley, AHDB international trade development director, said detailed market intelligence is central to supporting exporters on the ground.

“International market and consumer insight plays a key role in helping us deliver a programme of promotional activity on the ground to support our export businesses,” he said.

He said the region remains a key destination for British red meat, with sheep meat consumption relatively high compared with many other parts of the world.

“An anticipated increase in consumption over the next eight years is positive for the sector and we will continue to work with industry and government to explore the potential for the export of quality sheep meat in the region,” he said.

Rising demand for animal protein is also being matched by growth in dairy consumption, particularly across the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Lucy Randolph, AHDB head of international trade development for dairy, said the bloc is a crucial market for UK exporters outside Europe.

“Outside of Europe, the Gulf Cooperation Council trading bloc is the second-largest export market for UK dairy products,” she said.

She said British cheese exports to the region have continued to build momentum.

“UK cheese exports to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, driven by demand for Cheddar, have been increasing steadily since the start of the decade,” she said.

She added that the sector is well positioned to benefit from further growth.

“The dairy sector in the UK is well-placed to build on its established reputation in the region as demand grows for our world-class produce,” she said.

The publication of the analysis coincided with AHDB’s participation at Gulfood in Dubai, one of the world’s largest food trade shows.

AHDB supported six red meat and 10 dairy export businesses at the event, giving companies direct access to buyers and new market opportunities.

The activity included a dedicated dairy breakfast showcasing British produce ahead of the show, as well as meetings with existing and potential customers.

Gulfood followed a British dairy promotion across Kuwait, delivered in partnership with Lulu Hypermarket Kuwait and the Department for Business and Trade.

Mr Eckley said events such as Gulfood play a critical role in turning market insight into commercial opportunity.

“The valuable market and consumer insight provided by our colleagues in Market Intelligence plays a pivotal role in underpinning our work on the ground,” he said.

“Connecting with people in the industry is essential and supporting our export businesses at events like this does precisely that, providing a shop window for our produce and a platform to meet buyers and help grow our export trade.”

He said AHDB will continue working with industry and government to develop further export opportunities for red meat and dairy sectors across the region.