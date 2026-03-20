Middle East conflict drives up cost of British berries ahead of peak season

A distant war is already driving up the cost of British strawberries and raspberries, as global tensions begin to hit UK farms.

As the Middle East conflict enters its third week, economic shockwaves are reaching British agriculture at a critical moment, just weeks before the peak berry season.

Nick Marston, chairman of the British Berry Growers Association, said the situation is “certainly having a knock-on effect on the costs faced by British berry growers”, as surging diesel prices push up transport costs.

Hauliers are increasingly linking their rates to fuel prices, adding further strain to growers already grappling with rising overheads.

“Fertiliser is another concern,” Marston added, pointing to disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as “a key shipping route for global fertilizer trade”. With supply routes under pressure, input costs are climbing sharply.

On-farm expenses are also rising. Growers are facing higher prices for red diesel used in machinery, alongside increased gas costs for heating glasshouses and polytunnels — leaving financial pressures “stacking up”.

Despite these challenges, labour remains the dominant cost burden. Marston noted that hourly paid labour accounts for “50 percent or more of total production costs”, making it the biggest contributor to inflation within the sector.

The forthcoming National Living Wage increase is expected to intensify that squeeze. The 4.3% rise for over-21s in April 2026 represents, he said, “a substantial above-inflation commitment” at a time when margins are already under pressure.

The warning comes amid ongoing concerns about food price inflation in the UK, with fresh produce particularly exposed to global supply shocks.

Marston said growers are facing “significant cost pressures from all directions”, with uncertainty continuing to cloud the outlook.

He pointed to the need for closer collaboration across the supply chain, highlighting “a clear opportunity for retailers and growers to work in partnership” to ensure rising costs are fairly reflected.

Without that, there is a risk that investment in British fruit production could falter, putting pressure on both availability and prices for consumers.