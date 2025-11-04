Middle East tourism boom fuels surge in demand for British dairy

A surge in tourism and hospitality investment across the Middle East is fuelling fresh demand for British dairy, with industry experts predicting the region could become one of the UK’s fastest-growing export markets.

Export specialists at AHDB say booming visitor numbers and rapid growth in food service and retail are driving appetite for premium products such as speciality cheese, butter, yoghurt and infant formula.

The insight follows the levy organisation's first dairy export mission to the Middle East, held between 25 and 30 October, which saw a delegation of British businesses visit Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The trip, co-funded by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) as part of the UK Dairy Export Programme, aimed to strengthen commercial ties and introduce British producers to new buyers and markets.

The UK exported around £1.8 billion worth of dairy products in 2024, according to AHDB — though wider government trade data, which includes dairy and eggs, places the total just over £2 billion.

AHDB believes the sector could see further growth through closer engagement with high-value markets such as the Middle East and North Africa.

More than 20 retail and food service buyers met with UK delegates during the five-day mission, which included market briefings, business meetings, and networking receptions promoting the best of British dairy — from mature cheddars and artisan cheeses to organic yoghurts, halloumi, and infant formula.

Adil Khan, AHDB’s dairy representative in the Middle East, said the mission was an important step in building long-term partnerships.

“This initiative marks an exciting step forward in strengthening the UK’s trade ties with the Middle East, showcasing the quality, innovation, and diversity of British dairy,” he said.

Khan added that Saudi Arabia’s tourism boom in particular was helping to expand opportunities for exporters.

“Increased tourism in Saudi Arabia has helped fuel opportunities in the food service sector, while opportunities also exist in retail with the rapid expansion of e-commerce,” he explained.

“This presents strong opportunities for UK dairy, particularly for cheese, butter and infant formula. Trade missions like this play a key role in connecting our exporters with potential customers.”

AHDB’s Prospects for UK Agri-Food Exports report identified the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as one of the most promising markets for British agri-food products.

It predicts the MENA region will become the second largest global importer of food by 2031, driven by population growth, rising incomes, and major investment in hospitality and tourism.

AHDB believes British exporters are well-placed to capitalise on that demand, with UK dairy widely recognised for its high standards of quality, safety and provenance.

Officials say the latest trade mission underscores the value of in-person market engagement, helping producers understand consumer preferences and distribution networks in one of the world’s fastest-growing food markets.