Midland farmers urged to submit environmental grant applications

Farmers in the Midlands are being urged to submit environmental grant applications ahead of the 30 November deadline to ensure all funded projects are completed this year.

Farmers in Severn Trent's priority catchments can apply for funding to invest in solutions to reduce risk of water pollution and protect the environment, while supporting farm efficiencies.

The water firm has so far awarded over 2,300 grants over the last decade for a range of equipment and land management improvements.

Severn Trent Environmental Protection Scheme's (STEPS) funding options are aimed at reducing the amount of pesticide, nitrate and cryptosporidium entering watercourses.

Some of the most popular options include herbal leys, in-field washdown kits, precision equipment, livestock fencing and establishing cover crops.

Unlike previous years, all work funded by 2024 STEPS must be completed and claimed for by 31 December 2024.

Stuart Heath, a Staffordshire dairy farmer, has used the funding to purchase slurry pumping equipment, including an umbilical kit, flow meter and a dribble bar.

He said this has helped his business apply slurry more accurately while avoiding the need to take heavy machinery across the fields, which has helped prevent structural damage to the soils.

“We’ve since used STEPS funding to concrete a high-traffic areas between the main cow shed and the silage clamp, which has been really beneficial – it’s become a lot easier to clean up and keep the yards tidy, meaning there’s less dirty water runoff.

“We’ve also put in tracking to enable cows to travel to rotational grazing pastures without poaching the ground.”

He added that the grants have enabled his farm to bring forward some investment ideas, "making them happen sooner than we’d realistically be able to do on our own."

Farmers and landowners in Severn Trent's priority catchments can submit their STEPS grant applications until the 30 November deadline.