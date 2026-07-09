Milk & More depot workers regain bargaining rights

Workers at three Milk & More depots have regained collective bargaining rights after Unite secured statutory recognition through the Central Arbitration Committee.

The decision covers workers at the Erith, Ipswich and Watford depots, who can now call on Unite support for pay and conditions negotiations, health and safety representation and workplace advice.

Milk & More operates in the dairy and grocery delivery sector, with its depots forming part of the wider food distribution network serving households.

Unite said the recognition followed a campaign launched after Milk & More terminated its long-standing national voluntary recognition agreement with Unite and shopworkers’ union USDAW.

The company ended the agreement in April 2025, with recognition formally coming to an end in October 2025.

After the agreement was withdrawn, Unite submitted separate applications to the Central Arbitration Committee seeking statutory recognition at the three depots.

Milk & More opposed the applications and challenged Unite’s proposed bargaining units, but the CAC accepted the union’s case following a full hearing.

Independent recognition ballots were then held at Erith, Ipswich and Watford.

Workers at each depot subsequently voted in favour of Unite conducting collective bargaining on their behalf.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an outstanding victory for our members and for every worker who believed they deserved an independent voice at work.”

She said Unite would now look at other Milk & More depots and the next round of pay negotiations.

Unite regional officer Perry Wright said the campaign had been led by workplace representatives, activists and members.

He said: “This victory belongs to our workplace representatives, activists and members who spent months organising, recruiting, speaking to colleagues and demonstrating the value of collective bargaining.

“We now look forward to working constructively with Milk & More to build positive industrial relations and negotiate on behalf of our members.”

Unite said the decision means workers at the three depots will now be covered by statutory recognition for collective bargaining.

Milk & More has been approached for comment.