Milk yields rise but concerns grow over youngstock performance, report finds

Milk yields, fertility and herd health are improving across UK dairy farms — but new data highlights emerging concerns over youngstock performance.

The latest Key Performance Indicator (KPI) report from PAN Livestock Services and NMR, based on 500 milk-recorded Holstein herds, shows median 305-day yields have reached 9,136kg.

After a dip between 2022 and 2024, production has recovered, with average milk per cow per year now at 8,962kg.

Milk quality has also improved.

Median somatic cell counts stand at 160,000 cells/ml, while the top 25% of herds are achieving 128,000 cells/ml or lower, reflecting continued progress in udder health.

Fertility performance has strengthened in key areas.

Heat detection rates have risen from 35% to 43%, and conception rates from 34% to 40%, although improvements seen since 2021 have begun to level off.

Data also indicates the median calving interval has shortened by 33 days to 391 days, pointing to improved reproductive efficiency.

However, the report flags growing concerns around first lactation performance.

In the median herd, 33% of first lactation cows produced less than 75% of mature cow yield, up from 27% in 2020, suggesting a widening gap between younger and older animals.

The report also raises questions about herd longevity.

Productive lifespan — measured from first calving to exit — has declined over time, with cows leaving herds earlier through culling or sale.

Despite this, analysis reveals significant progress in reducing high somatic cell counts.

The proportion of cows completing lactations without any high SCC readings has increased from 41% in 2016 to 53% in 2025.

NMR director Ben Bartlett said the findings showed clear progress across several key areas.

He said it was “encouraging to see improvements in health and fertility of our herds, alongside the production”.

However, he warned against focusing too heavily on individual targets, adding it is “important that herds use the data and avoid chasing one goal at the expense of other vital performance parameters”.

The report provides benchmark targets across top, median and bottom-performing herds, giving farmers a clear guide to assess and improve performance.

Mr Bartlett said: “This is a useful guide for producers and their advisers to compare with their own herd performance in each area and set targets.”