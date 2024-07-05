X

Minette Batters honoured with peerage for services to farming

5 July 2024 | by FarmingUK Team | News, NFU, Politics
Minette Batters served as head of the NFU between 2018 to 2024
Minette Batters, the former president of the NFU, has been honoured with a peerage for services to the union and the wider farming industry.

Mrs Batters, who served as head of the NFU between 2018 to 2024, has been made a baroness following the dissolution of parliament.

The Wiltshire mixed farmer was the first female president of the organisation, serving three two-year terms.

Before becoming the union's first female president, she served as the NFU's deputy president from 2014 to 2018.

Mrs Batters will sit as a non-party political, cross-bench peer once sworn in at the House of Lords.

The former Defra Secretary Dr Therese Coffey, who was in the post between 2023-2023, has been awarded a damehood.