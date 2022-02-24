Minette Batters re-elected to lead NFU for further two years

Minette Batters has been re-elected to lead the NFU for a further two years, with Tom Bradshaw elected as the union's deputy president.

The Wiltshire farmer will lead the NFU’s officeholder team, where she will continue to represent more than 46,000 farmers across England and Wales.

She will serve as president for a further two years, alongside Essex farmer Tom Bradshaw as the union's new deputy president and David Exwood as vice president.

This will be her third term as NFU president. Mrs Batters said of her re-election: “I’m truly honoured to lead the NFU at such a crucial time for British food and farming.

"My focus in the coming years, as we enter a new era for British agriculture, will be to ensure a bright and resilient British farming sector that continues to provide the nation with high-quality, climate-friendly, affordable food for generations to come.

“I have a vision of a sustainable and resilient food industry with a new economic model which ensures a fair return from supply chains and drives profit back into the land, enabling us to maximise the potential for sustainable food production and environmental delivery on farms."

She added: “There remain significant challenges facing our sector that need to be addressed.

"I will continue to work with government to ensure they back British farming in trade deals, urgently address the industry-wide labour crisis, help tackle rural crime, and develop domestic policy that enables farmers to produce sustainable food alongside caring for the environment and working towards net zero."

Tom Bradshaw, elected deputy president, said he was 'proud' to represent the industry as NFU vice president over the past two years.

He said: “Our sector is going through some of the biggest changes in 70 years and we must focus on turning this change into opportunity.

"We are currently farming in a challenging and uncertain business environment and it’s important we receive fair returns in the supply chain so we can continue to produce fantastic food for the nation and boost our social, economic and environmental contribution.”

NFU vice president David Exwood, who farms in West Sussex, said: “I’m incredibly proud and grateful to have the chance to represent Britain’s farmers as part of the officeholder team.

“For me, the next two years are about creating new opportunities for profitable food production alongside net zero and biodiversity enhancement.

"I look forward to working with Minette and Tom to help steer the sector through changes to domestic farming policy and grasp the opportunities that come our way.”