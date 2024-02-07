Ministers approve AHDB's levy increases in all four sectors it supports

Ministers have approved AHDB's levy increases in all four sectors it supports – pork, beef and lamb in England, dairy in GB, and cereals and oilseeds in the UK.

The new rates will be implemented from April 2024, the levy organisation today (7 February) confirmed after securing the support of ministers and the industry.

There has been no increase to the levy rate in the beef & lamb and cereals & oilseeds sectors for more than 10 years, and no change in over 20 years for dairy and pork.

Because of this, the spending power of levy funds over the past decade has been reduced by up to 40%, according to AHDB.

The organisation said this was due to inflation as well as changes to its tax status, meaning it can no longer reclaim VAT.

The levy increases

AHDB chair Nicholas Saphir said the organisation was 'pleased' that ministers had approved the proposals.

"[It] will ensure the levy continues to support the work AHDB has committed to prioritising for farmers and processors across all the sectors we serve.

“The new rates will allow us to enhance our key activity whether, for example, that involves growing export opportunities or exploring further marketing campaigns.

“Levy payers can be assured that our commitment to helping them navigate through an unprecedented period of change is secure and we will continue to listen to their feedback to ensure we are delivering real value for money.”

The government has also agreed that Nicholas Saphir will serve a further 12 months as chair of the organisation.

The extension to his appointment means he will remain in the role until 31 March 2025.