Ministers launch 'farm to fork' board to boost UK agriculture amid rising costs

Ministers and industry leaders have launched a new farming board aimed at improving farm incomes and strengthening UK food security, as rising costs and global instability intensify pressure on British agriculture.

The move comes as farmers continue to grapple with high fertiliser and fuel prices, alongside ongoing uncertainty linked to the conflict between Iran and the US.

Senior figures from across farming, food production and retail met for the first Farming & Food Partnership Board, in what ministers described as a shift in how the sector is supported and governed.

Chaired by Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds, with Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle as deputy, the group aims to bring government and industry closer together to drive growth and resilience.

Reynolds said the meeting marked “a major moment for British farming”, bringing “the whole food chain together to deliver real change”.

She added the government is working with industry “to boost productivity and profitability, support innovation, drive growth and make it easier for the whole supply chain – from farm to fork – to succeed”.

The move follows Baroness Batters’ Farm Profitability Review and will focus on improving returns at farm level while strengthening domestic production.

The plans are expected to target margins on farm, as businesses continue to face volatile markets and sustained input cost pressures.

However, industry figures indicated the partnership will ultimately be judged on delivery, with expectations high that it produces tangible improvements rather than long-term ambition alone.

Early work will centre on targeted growth plans, with horticulture and poultry identified as priority sectors due to their potential to expand output and reduce reliance on imports. Work on horticulture will begin immediately, with poultry to follow later this year.

Leaders from across farming, retail and food organisations — including the NFU, AHDB and BRC — attended the inaugural meeting, helping shape what could become a central force in future agricultural policy.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw warned the timing was critical, saying “as the geopolitical outlook becomes more uncertain… it is essential that we build a resilient domestic food and farming industry”.

He added that ensuring “profitability and productivity are at the heart of farming and growing businesses” will be key to long-term stability.

Robert Sheasby, chief executive of the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), said closer collaboration across the supply chain is “essential” if agriculture is to remain both profitable and sustainable.

He said the partnership offers “an important opportunity” for businesses to “invest, innovate and plan for growth with confidence”, but stressed it must deliver clear, measurable outcomes.

The hospitality sector also backed the plans, with UKHospitality chair Kate Nicholls saying a strong supply chain is “absolutely critical” for businesses serving millions each week.

She said the initiative could act as a “farm to fork coalition” to reduce regulatory burdens and improve profitability across the sector.

Retailers also welcomed the focus on domestic production. British Retail Consortium’s Andrew Opie said it was “a great opportunity for British farmers and producers”, adding the group should help “remove blockers” and support growing demand for sustainable British food.

Food and Drink Federation chief executive Karen Betts said the partnership marks “an important step towards a more robust and resilient food system”, highlighting the need for a joined-up approach from “farm to manufacturer to consumer”.

Emily Norton, chair of AHDB, said collaboration across the industry will be key to unlocking growth and improving returns for levy payers.

Meanwhile, IGD chief executive Sarah Bradbury said the new structure offers an opportunity for a more strategic approach to boosting domestic production and strengthening food security.

Alongside its longer-term goals, the government is also responding to immediate pressures, including rising diesel and fertiliser costs linked to tensions involving Iran. Ministers have raised concerns about potential price gouging with the Competition and Markets Authority and warned that profiteering will not be tolerated.

The partnership will operate alongside the Food Strategy Advisory Board, with subgroups expected to be formed to tackle specific challenges and drive practical change.

Whether the new initiative can translate ambition into measurable gains will now be closely watched by farmers looking for real improvements to profitability.