Mirius launches new biosecurity product WP20

UK hygiene solutions firm Mirius have added an additional biosecurity product to their range - WP20 - ideal for all sectors of agriculture and horticulture.

WP20® is a uniquely stabilised formulation containing peracetic acid, hydrogen peroxide and acetic acid.

It works by the generation of free oxygen that ruptures target microbial cells and denatures proteins.

This effective mode of action does not give rise to resistance in the targeted microbes.

WP20 is a food safe patented formula. Defra approved for FMD, SVD, DOP and GO suitable for Organic production and can be used in all livestock buildings, milking parlours, aquaculture farms, well boats.

It is also an effective disinfectant for the control of biosecurity in all horticultural areas.

WP20, available in 5l, 20l, 200l and 1,000l, can be used as an effective alternative disinfectant if a rotation of products is required.

Due to its fast action it is an ideal choice for foot baths, wheel dips and is suitable in cold conditions and in hard water areas

To understand how WP20® contributes to your biosecurity, email healthcare@mirius.com or visit their website.