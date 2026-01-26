Missed slurry export forms could trigger penalties, union warns

Farmers in Northern Ireland exporting slurry or other organic manures are being urged to act quickly to avoid penalties, with the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) warning that the submission deadline for export records is fast approaching.

Any farm that exported slurry, chicken litter or manure to another holding during 2025 must submit the relevant records online to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) by 31 January 2026.

The UFU said the reminder was particularly important for farmers operating close to, or above, the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) limit of 170kg of organic nitrogen per hectare per year.

Under NAP rules, farms are limited to 170kg of organic nitrogen per hectare annually, effectively setting a maximum stocking level.

While many farms in Northern Ireland operate within this threshold, those exceeding it are required to take action to avoid cross-compliance penalties.

Farms above the limit must take steps to comply. Options include applying for a nitrates derogation to operate at up to 250kgN/ha/year for grazing livestock, farming additional eligible land, reducing livestock numbers, or exporting slurry, litter or manure.

For those choosing to export organic manures, the UFU stressed that accurate records must be submitted to NIEA by 31 January for the previous calendar year.

This means exports made between 1 January and 31 December 2025 must be declared by the end of this month.

NIEA requires records to include the date the manure was moved, the type of livestock manure, the quantity transferred, the transporter’s name and address, and the importer’s name and business ID.

If records are not submitted, exported manure will not be deducted when nitrogen loading is calculated, increasing the risk of penalties.

Manure export records must be submitted online through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ Government Gateway system, using the same access as Single Application Form submissions.

The ‘manure export records’ form is available under the CAFRE nutrient calculators section.

Farmers operating under an approved nitrates derogation have until 1 March to submit manure export information alongside their fertilisation accounts.

The UFU said it is recognised by government officials that organic manures need to move between farms to ensure compliance.

Farmers importing slurry, litter or manure should not be concerned about providing their details, provided they also remain within the 170kgN/ha/year limit.

However, the union stressed that both importing and exporting farms are responsible for ensuring records are accurate and correspond.

NIEA is now scrutinising export records in greater detail, focusing on volumes moved and distances travelled, using an internal DAERA mapping system.

The UFU said farmers who are unsure about nutrient calculations or compliance requirements should contact its technical officers as soon as possible for advice.