Mixed 280-acre farm in central Scotland launches to market

A mixed arable and dairy farm extending to nearly 280 acres which has been in the same ownership since 1997 is now for sale.

Waterside Farm, located in central Scotland, is a mixed dairy and arable enterprise, with cereals and temporary grassland grown as part of the rotation.

Almost every enclosure has been used for arable cropping, including wheat, barley and oil seed rape grown during the current owner’s tenure.

Since 2019, Waterside has benefitted from a significant programme of investment including building a new parlour shed, two new silage pits and more recently the addition of a covered 1 million gallon slurry lagoon.

The housing capacity on the farm has increased to around 190 cows plus followers and the land has improved due to an ongoing programme of drainage and reseeding work.

The current farming system is fixed on an existing contract farming agreement which comes to an end on 31 August 2024.

This is based on around 190 autumn calving milking cows plus followers.

Included in the sale is a four-bedroom farmhouse with large garden area and a range of modern farm buildings.

Duncan Barrie, who is handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “Waterside Farm presents an exciting opportunity given the programme of improvements made over the past five years.

“Further improvements have included the creation of just over half a mile of cow tracks which has lengthened the grazing season and provides grazing access to the majority of the farm.

"Also of interest are areas of amenity woodland which provide sporting and amenity interests.”

The land has been classified by The James Hutton Institute as being Grade 3.2 with a very small area of Grade 5.3 to the north east of the farm.

A network of areas of amenity woodland, hedging, and the creation of some small ponds has been undertaken by the current owners, improving the level of shelter, amenity and biodiversity on the holding.

Waterside Farm, located near Dunblane, Stirling is for sale through Galbraith at offers over £1.5m.