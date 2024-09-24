Mixed Lanarkshire farm in same family for 100 years now for sale

A productive mixed farming unit in South Lanarkshire which has been in the same family for over a century is now for sale.

Canderside Farm extends to over 300 acres and is focused on a mixed dairy, beef and arable system, with cereals and grass grown as part of the rotation.

The farm, which has been in the same hands since 1921, has a range of modern and traditional farm buildings, as well as a pair of semi-detached cottages.

Farmland is divided into four generously sized separate blocks, easily accommodating modern machinery and are readily accessible.

Duncan Barrie and Alistair Torrance, who are handling the sale for Galbraith, said the farm would likely appeal to existing farmers, but also to those looking to make a return on the property in the longer term.

(Photo: Galbraith)

“The sellers have owned Canderside Farm since 1921, having been tenants for many years prior to its purchase," they explained.

"This sale presents a rare opportunity for a single party or a number of interested parties to purchase various lots which comprise the farming unit, either to expand their current offering or as a new venture."

Most of the land has now been let out on seasonal grazing and cropping agreements.

The ploughable arable and pasture land has been worked to a good depth thanks to the rotation and healthy application of farmyard manure from both the dairy and beef enterprises over the years.

Agriculturally, the surrounding area of South Lanarkshire is close to agricultural amenities, including machinery sales and service in Strathaven and Lanark.

(Photo: Galbraith)

The farm is also within easy reach of a number of livestock markets, including Lanark Mart (12 miles), Ayr (35 miles) and the two livestock marts in Stirling.

Canderside Farm is for sale through Galbraith at offers over £1,690,000 as a whole or in five lots.