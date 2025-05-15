Mixed-use farm spanning Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire hits market

A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire a significant mixed-use agricultural estate spanning Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, for nearly £10m.

Spanning 878 acres (356 hectares) Cowsland Farm and Lea Marsh Farm offers a blend of commercial farmland, residential property and income-generating commercial buildings.

It is available as a whole or in four separate lots, with estate agency Bidwells saying it offers flexibility for investors and farmers alike.

The farm has been owned by the same vendor for decades. In recent years, the land has been farmed by local operators under various tenures, maintaining a professional standard of agricultural use throughout.

The holdings are arranged in two distinct blocks: one near South Leverton, close to Retford in Nottinghamshire, and the other to the south of Gainsborough in Lincolnshire, adjacent to the River Trent.

Lot 1 includes Cowsland Farmhouse and its associated buildings, covering 12.52 acres (5.47 hectares).

The substantial farmhouse, once the vendor’s family home, is now let to tenants. The farm buildings, originally used for agricultural purposes, were later converted for a commercial feed business, which has since been sold.

The premises are currently leased to Cranswick Pet Products, providing a stable commercial income.

Lot 2 comprises 289.07 acres (116.98 hectares) of productive arable land surrounding Cowsland Farm, with additional smaller parcels situated between Retford and South Leverton.

The land is laid out in well-sized fields that are suited to modern farming equipment. Typical crop rotations on this land include winter wheat, forage maize, peas, spring barley and oilseed rape.

Lot 3, known as Forwood Farmland, consists of 92.53 acres (37.45 hectares) and lies a short distance away from the main farm, adjacent to Treswell Wood.

This separate block adds diversity to the estate and presents further opportunities for agricultural or environmental uses.

Lot 4, Lea Marsh Farm, includes 484.27 acres (195.98 hectares) of mainly pastureland with a single arable field.

It is located alongside the River Trent and offers both scenic appeal and significant environmental value, potentially suitable for natural capital or biodiversity projects.

Together, the properties offer a compelling investment, Bidwells says, adding that they combine productive agricultural land with commercial and residential income streams.

The estate also provides a range of amenity, sporting and environmental benefits, enhancing its appeal as a well-rounded rural investment.

James Wood, partner and head of rural agency at Bidwells, described the estate as “a mixed portfolio of high yielding and well-presented assets."

“The farm has been put together, and managed, with meticulous care and attention over decades of ownership," he said.

"This is an exciting opportunity for either farmers or investors looking to acquire a block of commercial farmland alongside high yielding commercial buildings and a handsome farmhouse.”