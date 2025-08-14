Mobile blackspots loom as landowners threaten 5G exit

Britain’s 5G rollout is facing a major setback as more than one in three mast hosts threaten to pull the plug on their agreements over rent-slashing reforms.

More than a third of landowners hosting mobile phone masts are considering terminating their agreements, according to a new survey that casts doubt on government plans to extend rent-cutting rules to thousands more sites.

The national poll of over 500 site providers found that 35% are actively thinking about withdrawing from hosting mobile infrastructure, citing dramatic rent reductions, legal pressure from operators and a collapse in trust.

The current arrangements stem from 2017 changes to the Electronic Communications Code, which replaced market-based rents with a quasi-compulsory purchase model.

Landlords say they have faced rent cuts of up to 90% and a surge in disputes, with more than 1,000 legal cases brought to date.

Despite these issues, ministers are proposing to extend the regime to 15,000 additional sites across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a final decision expected later this year.

Unlike earlier generations of mobile technology, 5G depends on a dense network of masts, many on private land.

Without farmers and landowners willing to host them, rollout targets could be missed. Independent analysis by Ookla currently ranks the UK 24th out of 32 European countries for 5G availability.

The latest NFU 2024 Digital Access Survey adds to the alarm, showing that only 22% of NFU members have reliable mobile coverage across their entire farm.

Industry leaders warn that the government’s proposals are already undermining connectivity.

The survey results follow a joint letter to the Treasury from a coalition of property and landowner groups – including the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), NFU, British Property Federation (BPF) and the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers – urging ministers to halt the reforms and review the current regime.

CLA President Victoria Vyvyan said that many landowners hosting mobile phone masts and supporting crucial infrastructure don’t want to pull out of their agreements, but feel like they have little choice.

She highlighted that some landowners have faced rent reductions of up to 90% and difficult relationships with operators, making it unsurprising that so few are willing to continue hosting masts.

“As this survey shows, the behaviour of the mast operators has put the UK’s 5G rollout under threat and jeopardised the Treasury’s wider ambitions for economic growth and connectivity.”

Ms Vyvyan added that bridging the rural-urban digital divide will require the government to speed up rollout while ensuring that landowners are treated fairly.

“To close the unacceptable rural-urban digital divide the government must work to accelerate rollout, and to do that they must make sure landowners are treated fairly.”

NFU Vice-President Rachel Hallos said it is worrying that many site providers are thinking of withdrawing from hosting telecommunications infrastructure, warning that “this will undoubtedly damage connectivity at a time when it is most needed for growing farming businesses and the economy.”

She noted that the frustrations are understandable, given reports from members about rent reductions, difficult behaviour from operators, and the disruption caused by hosting a mast site.

“Our members do not feel listened to by operators or government when it comes to having a say over what is happening on their land.”