Mobile clinic helping Lincs farmers receives multi-year funding agreement

A rural group has received a three-year funding agreement to help support its mobile health hut which offers essential health checks to farmers.

The collaboration between charity RABI and Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) will extend the provision of healthcare services to farmers in the county.

The LRSN Health Hut is specifically designed as a mobile clinic to ensure accessibility to farming communities in Lincolnshire.

At various events and locations, the Health Hut’s dedicated nurses offer essential health checks including blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure assessments.

Additionally, they engage in meaningful conversations with farmers to address any other health concerns they may have.

Nurses also provide referrals to GPs and other health services when necessary, ensuring that clients receive the appropriate care and support.

Each client receives a personalised card with their readings for future reference, as well as leaflets and information about any finding. Every session lasts up to 20 minutes.

“We’re really excited to be working with RABI,” said Amy Thomas, head of LRSN.

"We know that our Health Hut makes a difference to the mental and physical health farming communities in Lincolnshire, and we are delighted to be able to extend that with the support of RABI.”

"RABI and LRSN are excited about the potential of the Health Hut to make a positive difference in the lives of farming people through accessible healthcare services.

"This grant demonstrates their shared commitment to supporting the physical and mental health of the farming community."