Modern Cumbrian dairy farm launches onto market for £5m

A modern Cumbrian dairy enterprise extending to 350 acres in the heart of the Eden Valley is now on the market for nearly £5m.

Low Abbey Farm, situated near Penrith, features four automated milking robots, 16,000-litre bulk tank and automated feed and cleaning system for over 200 cows.

The farm is situated in the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and the Eden Valley, with productive Grade 3 arable land, permanent grassland and woodland.

Low Abbey also has around 2,300m³ of slurry storage, two uncovered silage pits, open-sided straw barns, grain and machinery stores, cattle courts and young stock holding pens.

The range of general farm buildings include housing for an additional 400 head of cattle, as well as offering significant scope for change of use subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

John Coleman, of GSC Grays, which is selling the farm, said: “This modern dairy farm has enjoyed considerable investment in recent years, in both the steading and the land.

"It includes the recent construction of a large new cubicle building, with a slatted floor and automated scraping system.

"It has a stunning position with a backdrop of the Cumbrian Fells, while the Lake District National Park is close at hand.”

The principal enterprise on the farm is a 220 head pedigree Holstein and Jersey dairy herd plus replacements, supporting bull beef production.

However, it also runs a sheep flock of 1,000- breeding ewes on land between Low Abbey and a secondary holding.

At present there are also approximately 35 acres currently sown to winter wheat and 23 acres to winter while an additional 23 acres of spring barley is anticipated to be drilled this season.

Low Abbey also has the benefit of 30kW roof-mounted solar PV array with the majority of electricity generated from this system utilised on the farm.

A small syndicate shoot has historically been in operation on the farm and has provided 8-10 days of sport.

Low Abbey Farm is for sale through GSC Grays as a whole or in 4 lots.