Modern dairy farm with residential development potential for sale

Greenbank Farm, a modern North Yorkshire dairy farm extending to over 100-acres with residential development potential, has come to the market.

The farm, located in the Aire Valley near the town of Skipton, includes a fully equipped dairy unit with livestock housing and machinery storage facilities.

It also includes a stone-built four bedroom farmhouse with a self-contained annex, a detached traditional barn with residential planning consent and a range of farm buildings.

The farm buildings are centred around modern, cubicle housing with automatic feeding and cleaning facilities.

There is a DeLaval 20:20 herringbone parlour and milking facilities, two bulk tanks (6,300 litre capacity), 305,000 gallons of slurry storage, two uncovered silage clamps, open straw barns, machinery stores, loose livestock housing and young stock holding pens.

The buildings also have scope for a range of alternate uses, including commercial storage or farm business diversification, subject to attaining the necessary consents.

The land is predominantly Grade 3 farmland comprising a mixture of productive meadows and pasture with the main ring-fenced holding of a sum 96.38 acres and a block of 13.68 acres.

John Coleman, head of farm sales at GSC Grays said: “Greenbank Farm is an attractive combination of up to date dairy facilities, a comfortable and modern farmhouse, and the potential for additional residential development."

Uniquely, the farm has extensive frontage onto the Leeds & Liverpool Canal, providing scope for waterside redevelopment, subject to obtaining the necessary planning and British Waterways consents.

The farmhouse has a private borehole water supply, oil central fired central heating, fibre optic broadband and domestic drainage to a septic tank while the farmyard has the benefit of three-phase electricity and a private borehole water supply.

The late eighteenth-century Crag End Barn has panoramic views over the valley and planning consent was attained for conversion to a single four-bedroom dwelling on September 2020.

Initial development works have commenced and have been signed off by the Local Planning Authority (LPA).

Greenbank Farm is on the market for £1.95m and is for sale through agency GSC Grays.