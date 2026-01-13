Monthly farmers' market to launch at Derby Market Hall

Derby’s refurbished Market Hall is set to host a new monthly farmers’ market, marking the latest step in bringing regular trading activity back to the city centre landmark.

Derby City Council said the markets will showcase growers, producers and independent food traders from across the city and surrounding areas.

The events are being organised in partnership with heritage centre Derby Uncovered and are intended to reconnect the Grade II-listed hall with its traditional role as a place for local trade.

The council said visitors can expect fresh, seasonal produce and artisanal food, alongside “flavours that highlight the rich agricultural heritage of the region”.

Council leader Nadine Peatfield said the launch would help bring local food producers into the heart of the city. “We are thrilled to bring the very best of our local produce to the heart of the city,” she said.

She said working with Derby Uncovered would add “a modern twist on the heritage of our Victorian Market Hall”, while also “reintroducing the traditional market elements that the community loves”.

Peatfield added that supporting independent traders remains central to the council’s approach, describing them as “the amazing independent traders who make our region unique”.

She said the new monthly market builds on that commitment, helping to update the historic venue “for a modern audience”.

Derby Market Hall reopened in May last year following a £35m refurbishment, with the farmers’ markets forming part of wider efforts to increase footfall and encourage regular community use of the space.

The first farmers’ market is due to take place on 25 January.