Moorland grazing cuts sheep methane and carbon emissions, study finds

Sheep grazing on upland moorland emit less methane and carbon dioxide than those kept on improved grassland, a major new study has found.

The findings come from work carried out in the Yorkshire Dales, showing how forage type and landscape can influence greenhouse gas emissions from upland sheep systems.

The research forms part of Forage for CH4nge, an Innovate UK-funded project supported by the National Sheep Association (NSA), which brought together farmers and scientists to examine the environmental footprint of upland sheep farming.

The project compared native Swaledale ewes with commercial Texel-cross ewes grazing different forage types across the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Results showed that sheep grazing unimproved moorland forage produced significantly lower methane and carbon dioxide emissions than those grazing improved or herb-rich grassland lower in the valley.

NSA worked with partners including the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust, the UK Agri-Tech Centre, Scotland’s Rural College, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and local farmers to ensure the work delivered practical, farm-relevant evidence.

The findings showed that Swaledale ewes produced less methane overall than Texel-cross ewes, largely due to their smaller body size, although differences were minimal when emissions were adjusted for liveweight.

Sheep of both breeds produced more methane per day when grazing improved grassland than when grazing herb-rich grassland or moorland forage.

A similar pattern was seen for carbon dioxide, with native Swaledales producing less overall than crossbred ewes, even after adjusting for weight.

For both breeds, carbon dioxide emissions were higher on improved and herb-rich grassland than on moorland forage.

The forage types studied reflected typical upland systems, ranging from fertilised and reseeded ryegrass leys to long-established unfertilised pasture and higher-ground rough grazing dominated by heather and bilberry.

NSA project manager Nicola Noble said: “This study provides crucial evidence to help demonstrate the current and future importance of sustainable upland sheep farming.”

She added: “It is great to finally be able to share these results after almost a year and a half’s work on this project.”

The trial involved 120 sheep, split evenly between Swaledale and Texel-cross ewes, with animals grazing one of the three forage types.

Methane and carbon dioxide emissions were measured using mobile portable accumulation chambers at a farm near Leyburn, North Yorkshire, with sheep monitored individually under controlled, low-stress conditions.

The study also noted the wider climate role of upland landscapes, highlighting how well-aerated moorland and upland grassland soils can act as methane sinks.

NSA policy manager Micheal Priestley said: “The sheep sector has committed to reaching net zero by 2040, and reducing methane will be part of that journey, alongside improvements in genetics, nutrition, flock health, efficiency and reduced reliance on fossil fuels.”

Lead farmer involved in the project, Adrian Thornton-Berry, said: “Forage for CH4nge is about showing that farmers are key to a sustainable future for Britain’s uplands.”

He added: “By working with native breeds like the Swaledale, we can farm these sensitive landscapes in a way that protects them for future generations.”

The findings add to growing evidence that upland sheep systems can reduce agricultural emissions while continuing to support biodiversity and food production.