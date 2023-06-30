More action needed to boost farmers' access to workforce, report says

An independent panel has recognised that more action is needed from the government to improve UK farmers’ access to a skilled and motivated workforce.

The panel's report [PDF] has urged the government to secure the Seasonal Workers Scheme beyond 2024.

Government must also boost recruitment, training and upskilling of domestic staff, according to the report, released on Friday (30 June).

It comes as the horticulture and poultry sectors have been severely impacted by worker shortages in recent years.

The industry has been calling for a long-term 5-year rolling scheme to guarantee businesses have the certainty they need to continue producing food.

Responding to the publication of the panel's findings, the NFU welcomed the report's suggestion to extend the Seasonal Workers Scheme beyond 2024.

The NFU's own survey has looked at on-farm worker shortages, showing that 41% of farmers have reduced the amount of food they produce due to being unable to recruit the workforce needed.

NFU deputy president, Tom Bradshaw said: “Ensuring we have enough workers, both permanent and seasonal, is essential to maintaining domestic food security and providing British consumers with high quality, nutritious, climate-friendly food.

“Our survey results also show that over 77% of respondents said difficulty in recruiting workers was down to a lack of applicants.

“We must now work together to solve the labour challenges impacting the industry, which is a brilliant one to work in and has many opportunities across all levels.

"I look forward to hearing the government’s response to the panel’s review and recommendations, which are essential in giving businesses the confidence to invest in our food security.”

The Independent Review into Labour Shortages in the food supply chain was published by Defra on Friday 30 June.

The NFU and other farming groups provided oral and written evidence to the panel detailing the workforce challenges in the agriculture industry.