More information unveiled on Covid-19 tests for farmers

The full list of eligible people includes ‘critical personnel in food and drink production’, including farmers and allied industry workers

The government has issued more information on how key workers - including farmers and farm workers - can book Covid-19 tests for themselves.

The government only recently extended its coronavirus testing programme to include farmers and other agricultural workers.

The move, designed to speed the return of people in quarantine back to work, was welcomed by farming unions and industry groups.

There has been a call for increased testing within the agricultural industry since the start of Covid-19 restrictions.







Now new information has now been released. For farmers and agricultural workers in England and Scotland, an online testing portal enables individuals to book a test themselves.

Alternatively, employers can refer staff using an employer portal. Accounts for this portal can be requested by emailing portalservicedesk@dhsc.gov.uk.

In Northern Ireland, it is not currently possible for key workers to book a test using a digital portal.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it would continue to run on the manual sharefile upload process for test appointments at regional test sites there.

Home test kits will be available via the self-referral portal, but only for the time being. Key workers with further queries have been told to contact opshub@dhsc.gov.uk.

DHSC are not managing the testing process for Wales. Companies have been urged to get in touch with the Local Resilience Forum.

It comes as the Prime Minister said on Thursday (30 April) that the UK is past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak.

Boris Johnson, who said it is too early to lift restrictions, pledged to reveal a 'road map' out of the national lockdown next week.