More inspections and new permits proposed as Defra targets farm pollution

Farmers could face clearer but tougher pollution rules, more inspections and potential new permitting requirements under plans set out in a major government Water White Paper.

The document, published by Defra and described as the “biggest overhaul to water in a generation”, proposes a shake-up of how agricultural pollution is regulated as part of wider reforms of the water system.

While much of the White Paper focuses on water companies, new regulatory powers and infrastructure investment, it also places farming firmly in the spotlight.

Defra said around 40% of river and groundwater pollution is linked to agricultural practices, underlining the need for change.

“As part of our reforms to the water system, we need to ensure farmers continue to play their part in tackling water pollution, and are fairly held accountable when they do not,” the White Paper said.

The department said farmers and land managers have told officials the current rules are failing to provide a clear framework for managing land, soils and crops with confidence.

Existing regulations were described as “unclear, complex to administer, and inconsistently applied”, with Defra warning this has left some farmers who follow best practice at a disadvantage.

In response, the government plans to bring the various strands of regulation together.

“We will therefore consolidate the existing regulatory framework into a single set of stronger and clearer national standards,” the document said.

It added that these standards may be strengthened and extended “to deliver improvements in the water environment and ensure sufficient protections for air quality and soil health”.

Defra said farmers, environmental groups and other interested parties will be involved in shaping the new framework through the Addressing Pollution from Agriculture Programme and further consultation.

Alongside this, the department confirmed it will consult in early 2026 on how sewage sludge use in agriculture is regulated, including whether it should be brought within the Environmental Permitting Regime.

It is also considering extending environmental permitting to cattle farming, with the aim of targeting regulation more closely at environmental risk.

The White Paper said stronger regulation would be paired with continued support for farmers, including help with water supply planning, local water storage and making better use of water availability.

At the same time, tougher enforcement was described as “a fundamental part of our approach to support farmers to drive down pollution”, with Defra stressing that legal obligations must continue to be met.

Funding for farm inspections will be doubled, enabling at least 6,000 inspections a year by 2029. Updated statutory guidance on the Farming Rules for Water has already been issued to clarify how enforcement will operate.

The government said regulation and inspections will sit alongside Environmental Land Management schemes, Catchment Sensitive Farming advice and infrastructure grants to help farmers reduce pollution while strengthening business resilience.

“We will balance food security with environmental protection, working to reduce agricultural water pollution,” the document said.

The proposals drew a cautious response from the pig sector. National Pig Association (NPA) chief executive Lizzie Wilson said: “We welcome any moves to simplify the various strands of regulation that currently exists.

"But whatever is proposed must be practically applicable, enforceable and, ultimately, deliver improved environmental outcomes.”

She added: “We would also welcome moves to raise compliance to an equivalent standard across farming as a whole in order to really address the issues raised in the White Paper.”

Further consultations on the detail of the proposals are expected to follow later this year and into 2026.