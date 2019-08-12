More people to shun plant-based 'milk' thanks to campaign

British farmers have been promoting the campaign locally

More than one in ten people will now shun plant-based 'milk' substitutes following a major dairy campaign highlighting the benefits of real milk.

11% more young parents are certain to buy dairy products according to research carried out after the second year of AHDB and Dairy UK’s campaign.

The study showed an 8% fall in the number of people cutting their dairy consumption now or in the future.

It also showed an 11% reduction in intentions to consume plant-based substitutes.







Targeting 20 to 35-year-old parents, the promotional activity used humour to share moments when dairy makes life better through the spoof organisation ‘The Department of Dairy Related Scrumptious Affairs.’

Rebecca Miah, AHDB head of dairy marketing said: “We knew dairy was being overlooked as a category so it’s fantastic to see that people are responding positively to the campaign and reigniting their love of dairy.”

The campaign - which launched in 2017 - aims to remind people of their love of dairy focusing on taste, enjoyment and the moments that make life better.

Featuring videos on social media and on-demand TV, digital outdoor billboards throughout London and cinema advertising, the activity ran between March and May this year.

The adverts were seen by 23.8 million people on social media, 7.1 million on catch-up TV, 8.1 million in the cinema and 13.5 million on billboards.

Dr Judith Bryans, Dairy UK chief executive said: “We’ve shown dairy is absolutely a relevant category to millennials, and how our products add taste and enjoyment to their daily lives.”

Farmers have been promoting the campaign locally by ordering branded posters, banners, re-useable coffee cups and car stickers for use on-farm and at local events.