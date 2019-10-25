More schools to learn about British farming thanks to grant

The funding has been allocated to run 13 sessions in each of the five inner-city schools

A £250,000 grant from the government will ensure more children in the UK learn about British food, farming and the countryside.

The government-backed ‘opportunity area’ programme is set to open more young eyes to farming.

The NFU has worked with Learn by Design, a company which delivers STEM workshops, who successfully bid for the funding.

It will ensure the delivery of the union's Farmvention and Farming STEMterprise sessions to five of Derby's inner-city primary schools.







The resources help to bring farming into the classroom, encouraging children to be reconnected with the countryside and rural life.

To kick-start the project, 300 students from these schools came together on Thursday (24 October) to show their support for British farming.

They took part in a host of farming activities, from planting their own wheat to designing a tractor.

NFU President Minette Batters welcomed the grant: “The projects are great fun and not only do they cover crucial topics on the curriculum, but the children learn valuable life skills along the way.

“I am aware that many children will not have had the chance to see first-hand where their food comes from and that there are many schools which do not have the resources to enable this to happen.

“That is why we wanted to give children in these areas the opportunity to delve into the world of farming.”

The funding has been allocated to run 13 sessions in each of the five schools, including five Farmvention sessions and eight Farming STEMterprise sessions.