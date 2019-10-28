More than 1,000 pigs rescued during farm fire

Firefighters have rescued more than 1,000 pigs during a substantial fire at an Oxfordshire farm.

The blaze tore through 3,000 hay bales at the farm, located near Longworth, on Friday (25 October).

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters rescued more than 1,000 pigs from danger.

“Crews across Oxfordshire from over 14 different stations have been working overnight... with four fire crews on scene throughout the night to deal with over 3,000 hay bales on fire in between buildings,” it said on a post on Facebook.







“Fortunately we’ve been able to work with the owners to move over a thousand pigs to safer areas within their enclosures without harm, and protect all the surrounding buildings.

“We expect to be on scene into the weekend.”

A woman commented on the post, saying: “Everyone is safe, including the animals. Thanks to all concerned.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.