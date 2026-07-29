More than 100 farmers receive cancer checks at sheep event

More than 100 farmers received prostate and skin cancer checks at the NSA Sheep Event in Malvern this week, as health organisations sought to make early detection easier for rural communities.

The checks were offered at the Three Counties Showground through the Rural Communities Cancer Project, a UK-wide partnership between The Farming Community Network and Macmillan Cancer Support.

A total of 80 prostate-specific antigen blood tests and 82 skin checks were carried out during the event, although some attendees received both services.

The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust delivered the PSA testing.

A PSA blood test can identify raised levels of prostate-specific antigen, which may indicate that further medical assessment is needed. It does not diagnose prostate cancer on its own.

Those tested included Stephen Dennis, FCN regional manager for the South West, and National Sheep Association chief executive Phil Stocker.

Nurses from Worcester Acute Hospitals also examined attendees for skin abnormalities and provided healthcare advice.

Organisers said bringing the checks directly to an agricultural event helped remove some of the practical barriers farmers can face when seeking medical advice.

Long working hours, travel distances and difficulty leaving the farm can all make it easier to delay appointments.

One farmer who received both checks said: “I keep putting off getting myself checked. I know I should do it more often. I better get it done while I’m here!”

Alex Phillimore, head of operations and communications at FCN, said the stand remained busy throughout the day, with farmers welcoming the chance to discuss their health without arranging a separate visit.

“Quite a few farmers told us they were grateful for the opportunity and how convenient we had made it for them,” he said.

“We know how busy farmers are, so where possible bringing these services to them directly can make such a difference.”

The Rural Communities Cancer Project aims to improve awareness of cancer in farming and rural areas while encouraging people to seek advice earlier.

FCN volunteers were also present to explain the charity’s free and confidential support for farmers, farm workers and families facing personal or business difficulties.

Organisers said taking health services to farming events could help more people raise concerns sooner and access further medical advice where needed.