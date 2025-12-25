More than 100 mobile masts to boost 4G signal in rural Britain

Rural communities across the UK are set to see long-awaited improvements in mobile signal as more than 100 phone masts are upgraded to deliver 4G coverage in some of the country’s most isolated areas.

The government has confirmed that masts across rural Wales, Scotland and England will be improved to provide 4G coverage from all mobile network operators for the first time, a move expected to benefit farmers, rural businesses and residents who have long struggled with poor connectivity.

The NFU said the upgrades would make a meaningful difference to how farms operate and help improve safety in remote locations, but warned that landowners hosting the infrastructure must be properly consulted and fairly paid.

The improvements are being delivered through the Shared Rural Network, a joint programme between the government and mobile operators EE, Virgin Media O2 and VodafoneThree. Once complete, the rollout is expected to extend outdoor 4G coverage from all mobile networks across more than 4,000 square kilometres of the UK.

Responding to the announcement, NFU vice-president Rachel Hallos highlighted the importance of reliable mobile signal for both business and wellbeing in the countryside.

She said: “Reliable mobile coverage is essential for running efficient, productive farming businesses and ensuring safety in some of the most isolated parts of the country.

"So, any initiative that helps improve mobile coverage in rural areas must be welcomed, particularly at Christmas when many people will feel alone.”

The NFU has spent years lobbying for the Shared Rural Network to address long-standing mobile not-spots across the countryside, arguing that poor signal limits access to essential services and increases risks for those working alone.

The union says improved coverage will support farm safety, productivity and mental health by allowing people in remote areas to use services that were previously unavailable.

Its most recent digital access survey illustrates the scale of the problem, finding that only 22% of farmers have reliable mobile signal across their entire farm. Nearly one in ten respondents reported having no access to either 4G or 5G.

While welcoming the latest upgrades, Hallos stressed that farmers hosting mobile masts must not be overlooked. She said: “Although this latest push to upgrade mobile phone masts will make a real difference, we must remember those landowners who host mobile phone masts on farm. It’s important that they are fully consulted and fairly and sufficiently compensated.”

The NFU argues that weak mobile coverage continues to limit the full potential of British farming and rural enterprise, leaving rural families and businesses at a disadvantage compared with urban areas.

Hallos added: “Poor connectivity has continued to hold back the full potential of British farming. Rural businesses, families and communities deserve the same opportunities as everyone else – and that starts with being properly connected.”

The union is now calling on the government to prioritise completion of the Shared Rural Network, alongside the ongoing rollout of fibre broadband.

With the programme due to run until 2027, it says delivery will be crucial to ensuring every rural community can rely on a stable mobile signal.