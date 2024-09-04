More than 11,500 Scottish farms sent early support payments

Thousands of Scottish farmers have received notification that support payments for 2024 are expected to soon start arriving in bank accounts.

It is anticipated that around 11,500 businesses will receive more than £240 million in support from Scottish government from today (4 September).

Last year, the first run also started on 4 September when around 13,000 farming and crofting businesses saw payments worth approximately £288m delivered.

By 29 November 2023, Scottish government had delivered 95% of expected support payments under the Basic Payment Scheme and Greening, amounting to almost £400m.

Speaking at NFU Scotland’s AGM in February, the then-First Minister Humza Yousaf committed to delivering the 2024 payments at the earliest opportunity, matching the 2023 start date.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said the union welcomed the Scottish government's ambition, particularly against the backdrop of cash flow issues.

“That is great news for the Scottish economy," he said, "Across the sector as a whole, every £1 of government funded direct payments into Scottish farming and crofting generates £6 of agricultural output.

“The prompt arrival of support payments will be welcome. The constant weather challenges faced by many mean that this is likely to have been a costly spring and summer and cash flow will have been an issue for some."

Mr Kennedy added: “The arrival of support payments will also be welcome by the wider rural economy as bills with suppliers are settled and plans for investment made."

Elsewhere in the UK, nearly £260m has been issued to Northern Irish farmers on the first day of direct payments, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) confirmed.

Direct payments have been sent to over 23,000 farmers, representing 98% of eligible applicants, the department said.