More than £158m in BPS advance payments made to Welsh farmers

More than £158m will be shared by over 15,600 Welsh farms as Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2023 advance payments are made today.

The announcement by the Welsh government means over 96% of claimants will see an advance payment worth approximately 70% of their estimated claim value.

This year, for the first time, Rural Payments Wales (RPW) will be making BPS advance payments during a payment window, which opens today until 15 December.

Farm businesses not receiving an advance payment today, but whose claim is subsequently validated before 15 December, will receive the advance payment.

The Welsh government said this would mean that more farm businesses would benefit from receiving a BPS advance payment.

It said that full and remaining balance BPS 2023 payments would be made from 15 December 2023, subject to full validation of the BPS claim.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “I am pleased we can provide BPS advance payments to thousands of farms across Wales.

“Changes we have made also means more farm businesses will benefit from an advance payment during the payment window.

“RPW will be working hard to ensure full and remaining balance payments are made as early as possible from 15 December."

It is expected all but the most complex BPS claims will be fully validated, and payments made before the end of the payment window on 30 June 2024.

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones welcomed the announcement, calling the BPS 'absolutely imperative' for Welsh farm businesses.

He said: "This support will be a major boost for the cash flow of more than 15,600 Welsh farmers, along with the allied industries who rely on farmers for so much of their income.

“I would like to recognise the work of the staff at RPW for ensuring that this support can be delivered and to all those who support farming businesses with the completion of the Single Application Form by the May deadline date.

“With farmers having been exposed to very significant inflationary pressures - the level of ‘agri-inflation’ is running around 40% higher in 2023 compared to 2020 - this news is welcomed."