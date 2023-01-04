More than 180 Scottish rural projects to receive major fund boost

More than 180 projects across rural Scotland will receive grants ranging from £100,000 to several hundred pounds, the Scottish government has announced.

The Rural & Island Communities Ideas into Action (RICIA) fund, which totals £3m, spurs on innovative approaches to community-led local development in rural areas.

Projects awarded include work towards net zero and transition goals, tackling rural poverty and supporting farming communities through the cost of living crisis.

One project seeks to open up a community hall as a ‘warm space’ over the winter months, while providing suppers to alleviate rising costs facing farmers.

The £3 million funding is being delivered in partnership between the Scottish government and Inspiring Scotland.

Scotland's Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon said: “We are working to ensure local communities are empowered to tackle local challenges.

“This investment comes at a critical time for our rural and island communities, who are disproportionately impacted by the cost of living crisis compared to the rest of the country.

“I wish all the successful community groups well as they now look to take forward these projects and make a positive difference to their local areas.”

Earlier this year, Ms Gougeon approved a hybrid approach to deliver this year’s £11.6m Rural Community Led Fund.

This approach saw the majority of the funding directed to the LEADER Local Action Groups (£7.6m), with a second tranche (£4m) to be delivered via two routes.

This includes a £1m funding top up to accelerate cooperative projects between the Local Action Groups and new external partners.

The second route includes a £3m ‘Rural Communities Ideas into Action’ fund to be delivered directly to community groups via Inspiring Scotland with input from Local Action Groups.

Inspiring Scotland CEO, Celia Tennant said: “We know local, grassroots groups are best placed to respond to the needs and opportunities most important to their communities.

"We look forward to working alongside successful applicants and will support them to make meaningful change in their local area.”