More than 20% hike in vet inspection fees sparks abattoir concerns

Rising inspection charges from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) could place further strain on the UK’s struggling abattoir sector, livestock groups have warned.

Official veterinary inspection charges will rise by more than 20% for the 2026/27 financial year, the regulator has confirmed, adding to the cost pressures facing meat processors and local abattoirs.

Farmers depend heavily on local abattoirs to process livestock and access local meat markets, meaning any further closures could limit marketing options for producers.

The FSA said hourly rates for official veterinarians (OVs) will increase by 20.8%, from £65.90 to £79.60.

Meanwhile, the hourly rate for meat hygiene inspectors (MHIs) will rise by 12.3%, increasing from £43.20 to £48.50 per hour.

These charges apply to approved meat premises including slaughterhouses, cutting plants, game handling establishments and on-farm slaughter facilities.

The FSA is also changing the structure of discounts on official control costs from 30 March 2026, simplifying the system to two bands while removing discounts for larger processors.

Previously, discounts ranged from 90% for the smallest slaughterhouses to around 2% for the largest operators.

Under the new structure, a 90% discount will apply to red meat slaughterhouses and game handling establishments operating up to 240 hours annually, and poultry slaughterhouses operating up to 675 hours per year.

A 75% discount will apply to red meat slaughterhouses and game handling establishments operating between 240 and 792 hours annually, and poultry slaughterhouses operating between 675 and 1,947 hours annually.

Any red meat slaughterhouse or game handling establishment operating more than 792 hours annually, or poultry slaughterhouses operating more than 1,947 hours annually, will no longer receive a discount.

The FSA said the increase in charges reflects rising staffing costs.

According to the agency, the uplift is largely due to increases in minimum salary requirements for skilled worker visas and higher employer National Insurance contributions, which came into effect in April 2025.

Officials added that the overall cost rise had been slightly reduced through a decrease in contractor hours.

Industry groups say the changes will add to the financial pressures already facing small and medium-sized abattoirs.

The number of approved sheep and beef abattoirs in England and Wales fell by around 20% between 2018 and 2023, according to industry data, reflecting a broader trend of consolidation within the livestock processing sector.

Alongside rising inspection charges, smaller operators have faced difficulties securing investment and recruiting skilled labour.

Operators have also pointed to growing regulatory burdens, falling values for animal by-products and persistently tight margins as key drivers behind closures.

Reduced abattoir capacity could limit marketing opportunities for livestock producers and place additional pressure on the wider supply chain.

Capacity shortages are already being felt in some areas, particularly in the south-east of England.

Small and medium-sized abattoirs also provide essential competition in the processing sector and support a wider range of marketing routes for farmers.

These businesses often offer services such as private kills, which support farm shops, independent butchers, local retailers and the hospitality sector.

The loss of local abattoirs can also increase journey times for livestock, adding costs for farmers and raising animal welfare concerns due to longer travel distances.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has expressed concern about the potential impact of the new charges.

The organisation said it raised the issue with the FSA when the increases were first announced last year.

The legality of the revised charging system is currently being challenged by the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS), with the case expected to be heard next month.

The NFU is participating as an interested party to ensure the concerns of the livestock sector are represented.

Industry groups warn the outcome of the legal challenge could have significant implications for the future of small abattoirs and livestock processing capacity across the UK.