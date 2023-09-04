More than £290 million in direct payments issued to NI farmers

More than £290 million in direct payments has been issued to nearly all of Northern Ireland's farmers, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has confirmed.

The funds were issued on 1 September, with the department saying it would provide a 'much needed boost' to farmers following a 'very challenging year'.

Around 23,400 farmers - or 98% of eligible applicants - have received the payments.

Dr Jason Foy, DAERA's head of area-based schemes division, said: "Payments have commenced six weeks ahead of the traditional October date again this year, to help farm businesses who rely heavily on this vital annual payment.

"Despite challenging budgetary pressures, a linear increase of 2.32% has been applied to the Basic Payment Scheme payments in 2023. This increase in funding will be welcomed by farmers."

DAERA said payments would continue to be released following successful validation checks for the small number of remaining applications.

The department reminded farm businesses to check their contact details and BACS information are up to date to ensure prompt payment.

On 1 September, payments to applicants under the protein crops scheme were also issued, totalling over £246,000.

The scheme encourages the production of protein crops in Northern Ireland.