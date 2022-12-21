More than 300 RPA workers set to strike in January

More than 300 workers at the Rural Payment Agency's (RPA) are set to strike next month, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) has confirmed.

It follows 120 RPA call-centre workers walking out in Workington, Newcastle and Caernarfon from December 13-17 as part of strike action.

According to the PCS union, all 301 colleagues in Workington and Newcastle will strike from January 3-6, and then again between 9-13.

Roles affected include those working for the British Cattle Movement Service and on the Sustainable Farming Incentive and Countryside Stewardship schemes.

And RPA workers who administer import and export schemes and pay grants to farmers and rural businesses will also strike.

The PCS, which represents workers employed by government departments, is asking for a 10% pay increase, better job security and no slashes to redundancy terms.

PCS general secretary, Mark Serwotka said the union was "holding true to our promise to escalate action".

"Our members have been offered just 2% during a cost-of-living crisis when inflation is above 10%, so it’s no wonder they’re angry," he explained.

“Workers at the RPA provide services for farmers and many others in our rural communities and pride themselves in the levels of customer service they provide.

“But after years of seeing their pay cut in real terms and threats to their pensions, jobs and redundancy terms, this becomes stressful and the temptation to find a job elsewhere because it pays better gets stronger.”

The industrial action is part of the union’s escalating strikes across England, Scotland and Wales after 100,000 members working in 124 government departments and other bodies voted for strike action.

PCS members working for the National Highways in London and South East England begin action on Thursday (22 December).

Those employed by the Border Force at six airports and the Port of Newhaven will start on Friday (23 December).