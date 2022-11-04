More than 550 acres hits North Wales farmland market

The sale of two farms on the Llyn Peninsula in north west Wales has brought more than 550 acres of land to the market.

Bryn Nodol boasts 119 acres of productive grassland and is being sold by informal tender, while Bryn Ifan has 451 acres of mixed grazing and is for sale by private treaty.

Both have a guide price of £1.3 million with property consultant Carter Jonas.

“Bryn Nodol is a block of productive grassland with a modern cattle housing building, which also benefits from slurry storage and an adjoining silage clamp,” says Hugh O’Donnell, partner at Carter Jonas.

“The land is in excellent heart having been periodically improved and is ideally suited for fodder production and livestock grazing.”

Located less than a mile from Tudweiliog, the holding is comprised of ring-fenced blocks of improved grassland arranged into four large, level fields, with a further six enclosures rising along the south-eastern boundary.

The cattle house is a seven-bay steel portal frame building which benefits from a slatted floor with concrete panel slurry housing below the building. The site also has extensive modern sheep handling facilities.

The land at Bryn Ifan is typical of the Yr Eifl mountain range and is located two miles from Clynnog Mawr and 20 miles from Bangor.

“Bryn Ifan is an extensive block of mixed grazing that is made up of pasture grazing, rush pasture and upland grazing on the land’s higher elevations, with 313 acres of the holding classed as common ground,” says Mr O’Donnell.

The lowland block extends to approximately 112 acres and is predominantly down to permanent pasture and improved grassland which is largely level but with some gentle sloping, suitable for grazing as well as silage production.

“The 280 acres of upland comprises two ring-fenced blocks split by a small road,” Mr O’Donnell adds.

“Meanwhile the 61 acres below is a mixture of permanent pasture, which then becomes wetter and more marginal with rush pasture and marsh ground.

"The land above the road extends to around 280 acres of rough grazing and rocky outcrops.”

Both these holdings have benefitted from inclusion within Glastir Entry and Glastir Advanced agri-environment schemes, which are both due to expire at the end of the year.