More than £7.9m invested in Northern Ireland's rural economy

More than £7.9 million has been invested in rural communities and businesses across Northern Ireland over the past year, as the Agriculture Minister highlighted funding aimed at tackling rural poverty and supporting long-term sustainability.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir welcomed the allocation of £7.91 million to more than 2,350 rural organisations and businesses through the Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme and the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme.

Muir said: “I am delighted that 1,048 Letters of Offer for funding of £1.74million have been issued to voluntary and community organisations throughout Northern Ireland from the Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme.”

He described the programme as a central part of his department’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Framework. “The scheme is a key initiative delivered through my Department's Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Framework,” he said.

Muir added that it supports community-led projects addressing locally identified poverty, isolation, loneliness and health and wellbeing challenges.

He said he was encouraged to see the impact of the funding at Moneyslane. “I was delighted to hear how Moneyslane Rural Community organisation have availed of the Department’s Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme over many years to enhance their facilities for the local rural community,” he said.

“I express my sincere gratitude to the committee and to all voluntary and community organisations across Northern Ireland for their ongoing work in maintaining and developing a wide range of opportunities and facilities for people in local rural communities.”

The visit also highlighted support for rural enterprises, with the Minister travelling to BWE Equestrian Ltd in Ballyward to present a Letter of Offer worth £5,850.

The funding, awarded through the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme, will allow the business to purchase a ‘Shockwave’ linear soil decompaction machine, supporting efficiency and future growth.

Muir said: “I want to take this opportunity to highlight the significant investment of £6.17million, also from my Department’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Framework, to 1,310 rural businesses through the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme.”

He added: “It’s been great to meet the staff of BWE Equestrian Limited, a first-time applicant to the Scheme, and to hear how the grant will help their business’s sustainability and increase their potential for growth. This is exactly the type of support the scheme aims deliver across Northern Ireland.”

Concluding his visit, the Minister said: “Both the Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme and the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme are important contributors to my commitment to build strong, sustainable and diverse rural communities where people want to live, work and invest.”

The funding programmes are delivered through DAERA’s 2025/26 Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation budget and aim to support community facilities, business investment and long-term resilience in rural areas.