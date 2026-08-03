More than 700 farms and crofts to share over £14 million

More than 700 Scottish farming and crofting businesses are set to share £14.25 million for equipment, infrastructure and environmental improvements.

Grants of up to £20,000 will be available when the next round of the Future Farming Investment Scheme opens in winter 2026.

At least 725 businesses are expected to benefit from the funding, which is intended to help farmers and crofters modernise their operations and become more resilient to climate change.

Support will be available for approved investments including soil improvements, new hedgerows and upgraded livestock management infrastructure.

Most applicants will be eligible for funding covering up to 50% of qualifying costs.

Businesses in the Highlands and Islands will be able to receive up to 60%, while new entrants to farming will be eligible for support of up to 80%.

Selected items delivering environmental or nature benefits could qualify for funding covering up to 100% of their eligible cost.

The maximum grant will be £20,000 per business, regardless of its size.

A full list of eligible equipment and improvements will be published before applications open.

First Minister John Swinney announced the funding ahead of the Turriff Show.

He said: “Farmers and crofters play a vital role in producing food, supporting jobs and caring for our natural environment.”

Mr Swinney said the scheme would help agricultural businesses invest in new equipment, improve their operations and respond to increasingly frequent extreme weather.

“This funding will have far-reaching benefits for agricultural businesses,” he said.

The next round of the scheme has been shaped by feedback gathered from farmers and crofters.

Mr Swinney said it reflected the Scottish Government’s commitment to supporting a competitive, sustainable and resilient agricultural sector.

The announcement comes as the First Minister visits agricultural shows across Scotland to hear directly from farmers, crofters, agricultural workers and rural organisations.

Their views will help inform the Scottish Government’s planned Rural Renewal Bill.

A full list of eligible items and application guidance will be published before the Future Farming Investment Scheme opens in winter 2026.