More Welsh farmers wanted to champion farm safety

More farmers and agricultural workers are being sought to join Wales’s Farm Safety Ambassador network and help prevent serious accidents across the industry.

The Wales Farm Safety Partnership wants people with practical experience of agriculture to speak openly about everyday risks and encourage safer working practices on farms.

Successful applicants will support safety campaigns, attend agricultural events and share their own experiences with farmers, workers and rural communities.

The recruitment comes as agriculture remains one of Britain’s most dangerous industries. Provisional Health and Safety Executive figures show that 22 workers died in agriculture, forestry and fishing during 2025/26.

The sector recorded 8.09 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers, compared with an average of 0.37 across all industries.

The partnership says advice delivered by people who understand the realities of farming can make safety messages more relevant and encourage practical changes in behaviour.

Current Farm Safety Ambassador Alun Elidyr said conversations between farmers could help raise awareness without making people feel they were being lectured.

“As a current Farm Safety Ambassador, I've seen first-hand the value of farmers speaking openly with other farmers about the everyday risks we face,” he said.

“It isn't about lecturing people — it's about sharing real experiences, encouraging small changes and helping to protect lives, families and the future of our farms.”

The partnership is looking for farmers and agricultural workers who are passionate about improving safety standards and willing to discuss their experiences.

Applicants should also be comfortable engaging with others through events, campaigns and wider industry activities.

Sian Tandy, head of communications for Farming Connect, said those working within agriculture were often best placed to influence safety behaviour among their peers.

“We know that the most powerful messages come from within the industry itself,” she said.

“This is an opportunity for individuals who care about their community to help influence change, support others and make a lasting impact on farm safety across Wales.”

The Wales Farm Safety Partnership brings together members of the agricultural community to share lessons, coordinate campaigns and encourage positive changes in working practices.

The partnership has not stated how many additional ambassadors it is seeking or whether applications are subject to a closing date.

Farmers and agricultural workers can submit an expression of interest through the partnership’s application process.

Further details are available by contacting Sian Tandy at sian.tandy@mentera.cymru.

The partnership hopes a larger ambassador network will help turn safety advice into practical changes on farms across Wales.