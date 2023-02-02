More Welsh farms receive Glastir funding at start of payment window

More than £28.5 million has been paid to Welsh farms at the beginning of the Glastir 2022 payment window, according to the Welsh government.

This means 85% of payments have been made - more than 3,100 claims - for the Glastir Entry and Advanced, Commons, and Organic schemes.

The Welsh government said this was an improvement on the number of payments achieved in comparison with last year.

Farm businesses use the funding to conserve and enhance biodiversity, as well as improve soil and water resources.

They also help restore peatland habitats and respond to the climate crisis by taking action towards the decarbonisation of Welsh agriculture.

This is the second year running where there has been an increase in the number of Glastir payments being made on the first day.

Glastir 2023 payments are being brought forward to 1 December to ensure the end of year deadline is met to make the final payments under the EU funded Rural Development Programme.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said the Welsh government would continue to process the remaining claims 'as soon as possible'.

“I expect to meet the European Commission’s payment target ahead of 30 June, with all but the most complex claims to be paid by this date.

“We are committed to supporting our rural communities and we are making more than £200m available to support the resilience of the rural economy over the next three years.”