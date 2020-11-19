Morrisons backs UK farmers with 'British Food Box'

A unique food box selling only British-produced food is available in Morrisons, and £1 from every purchase is donated to farming charities.

The box, first announced in May 2020, was created to help farmers sell food which would typically be destined for the foodservice trade.

The seasonal food box has since been updated to include new items.

Priced at £45, £1 from every purchase is donated to farming charities through the Prince’s Countryside Fund.

It contains seven packs of meat - including ribeye steak, two blocks of cheese, four pints of milk, a block of butter, a kilo of potatoes and numerous packs of vegetables.

Thank you @Morrisons for backing our British farmers with this British Food Box, which is full of British Produce AND £1 from every box sold is going to farming charities!

Buy your British Food Box here: https://t.co/Zb5OYiM614 https://t.co/Y0RSkER42h — The Prince's Countryside Fund (@countrysidefund) November 19, 2020

Created to support vulnerable and self-isolating customers, the British Food Box supports UK farmers who have been struggling since the pandemic.

Additionally, the box contains milk and cheese from the Morrisons For Farmers range which returns more money directly into the pockets of producers.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said the retailer wanted to help farmers while also playing its part in feeding the nation.

"Our farmers produce some of the world’s finest meats, vegetables and cheeses which we want to offer to our customers,” he said.

What's inside the food box?

The Morrisons British Food Box contains food produced solely by British farmers:

• 2 x Rib Eye Steaks 200g

• Pork Loin Steaks 500g

• Chicken Thigh Fillets 600g

• Lamb Chops 360g

• The Best Unsmoked Bacon Rashers 200g

• The Best Thick Cumberland Sausages 400g

• Beef Mince 12% 500g

• The Best Red Fox 17 Month Mature Cheese 200g

• Salted Butter 250g

• For Farmers Semi-Skimmed Milk 4 pints

• For Farmers Mature Cheddar 350g

• UK Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 250g

• Carrots 1kg

• Baby Potatoes 1kg

• Baby Portobello Mushrooms 200g

• Salad Peppers 3 Pack

• Mini Cucumbers 200g

• Sugar Snap Peas 150g

• Broccoli 350g

The box is available to buy on the Morrisons British Food Box website.