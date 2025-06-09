Morrisons cuts farm emissions by 20% with data-driven sustainability push

Morrisons has slashed farm supply chain emissions by 20% following a pioneering sustainability drive which emphasises close farmer engagement.

The supermarket’s Sustainable Farm Network is driving the change — blending one-to-one farmer support with smart data and action on the ground.

As part of it, the retailer works with data specialists Map of Ag to provide tailored support while conducting annual progress reviews linked to bespoke action plans.

Morrisons gathers annual emissions data from its farmers through a detailed survey, designed to be user-friendly.

Map of Ag also works with the supermarket chain to support farmers through the process of data collection and interpretation.

A key benefit for farmers taking part is access to one-to-one sessions with experts from organisations, such as Map of Ag and Harper Adams University.

These sessions aim to help farmers better understand their emissions footprint and develop practical plans for reduction. Participating farmers also receive a £100 Morrisons voucher for each year they contribute.

The Sustainable Farm Network also promotes knowledge exchange, ensuring that farmers not only contribute data but also gain insight, tools and tangible benefits in return.

Lily Spencer-Brown, livestock development manager for the Myton Food Group - part of the Morrisons retail group - said: “We've still got an ambitious target, but it's nice to see that we're making progress and getting buy in from our supply chain.

“Our mantra on this is making sure that we are bringing the farmer along the journey with us and making sure that they understand every bit of the way and also to understand how they can get the most out of this information."

In addition to emissions data, Morrisons also collaborates with Downforce Technologies to measure carbon sequestration, giving a more complete picture of each farm’s environmental performance.

However, securing farmer engagement and ensuring data sharing remain ongoing challenges, particularly amid current political and economic uncertainties.

Ms Spencer-Brown said: “Data sharing is something that can be a bit of a sticky wicket in terms of making sure that farmers are happy for us to get hold of that data and obviously use it for the footprint.

"I think the there is also a growing awareness that their data is worth more and more money in terms of looking at these emission surveys.”

Looking ahead, Morrisons says it will help farmers unlock wider opportunities, including potential access to green finance, carbon credits and greater market recognition.