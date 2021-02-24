Morrisons cuts pork prices to help struggling sector

Morrisons has slashed prices on its pork products to help boost sales amid the pig sector's 'perfect storm' of Covid-19 and Brexit related issues.

Morrisons slashed pork prices for 10 weeks from Monday (22 February), with the intention of boosting demand and helping out farmers.

The retailer's support has been welcomed by the National Pig Association (NPA), which hailed the move as 'proactive and positive action.'

It follows a Defra-hosted roundtable during which pig industry groups discussed how to sell more British pork on the domestic market.

The NPA said producers had been hit by a 'perfect storm' of Covid problems in pork plants, prompting bans on Chinese exports in some cases, alongside Brexit export delays and falling prices alongside rising costs.

The prices of all of Morrisons British pork products will be cut: for example, a pork shoulder – normally costing £4.20/kg, will now cost just £2.

The majority of Morrisons The Best Sausages and Bacon will also be on offer at 2 for just £4, and all of Morrisons British gammon will be cut by one third to just 90p per 100g.

The supermarket chain is also offering bacon or sausage sandwiches and a hot drink to take away from their cafes for only £3.

Sophie Throup, Head of Agriculture at Morrisons said: “Britain produces some of the finest pig breeds and pork products in the world, but pig farmers are currently facing difficult times.

"We’re introducing knockout deals across our store – and hope this will encourage our customers to help farmers by buying more pork.”

NPA chief executive Zoe Davies hailed Morrisons for being the first of the major retailers to step up and take action to help the British pig industry.

"One thing that came out of our industry roundtable was a clear desire to sell more British pork products on the domestic market - and this is a great start," she said.

"There is more to do and the spotlight remains fully on the sector."