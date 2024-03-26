Morrisons egg range achieves first UK carbon neutral certification

Morrisons has become the first UK retailer to have a product certified as carbon neutral by independent scheme providers BSI.

The move recognises the supermarket in achieving a 60% carbon reduction on its ‘Better For Our Planet’ eggs, which is a carbon neutral egg range.

The product, launched in 2022, underwent independent testing by BSI, the business improvement and standards company, to determine whether it met international standards for carbon neutral products.

To secure its carbon neutral certification, Morrisons introduced a circular feeding scheme, maintained the health and welfare of the hens and used renewable energy to power the hen house.

In addition to this the woodland, hedgerows, grass and wildflower meadows were maintained and developed to capture and store carbon.

The BSI Kitemark™ for carbon neutral products is an assurance to customers that a product has passed the rigorous testing criteria required to certify carbon neutrality from farm to shelf.

The scheme also incorporates a carbon footprint management plan which will ensure year on year carbon reductions on a product.

Sophie Throup, Morrisons manufacturing director said: “We are pleased to have our ‘Better For Our Planet’ eggs recognised and certified by the British Standards Institute.

"This achievement is an assurance to our customers that these eggs are in fact better for our planet.

"The range is the first of many more sustainable products we hope to launch in the future as we work to support farmers supplying us on a net zero pathway.”

Natasha Bambridge, BSI's global consumer director, said: "Independent assessment to verify carbon neutrality status can help customers looking to make green purchasing decisions trust that claims have been tested to a clear and internationally recognized benchmark.

“We congratulate Morrisons on becoming the first UK organisation to achieve the BSI™ Kitemark for carbon-neutral products.

"This is an important achievement, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to achieving net zero emissions."