Morrisons Foundation donates £15,000 to farming charity

The Morrisons Foundation aims to help people who have been adversely affected by coronavirus by supporting a number of non-profits

The Morrisons Foundation has donated £15,000 to support British farmers who are financially struggling due to the impacts caused by Covid-19.

The foundation awards grants to UK registered charities for projects which will improve people's lives in the United Kingdom.

Since its inception in 2015, the organisation has donated around £29 million to non-profits across England, Scotland and Wales.

As a result of the pandemic, demand for support from charitable organisations has increased significantly.







The foundation has now granted £15,000 to help farming charity the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

Since the emergence of the pandemic, the charity has received more than 100 new calls for support where Covid-19 had been a key factor.

These new enquiries, the majority of which have come from working farmers, amount to close to 40 percent of all calls to the helpline, RABI said.

Loss of off-farm income, low prices and the need to self-isolate were some of the main reasons for getting in touch with the charity.

Dan Whitbread, head of operations at RABI, said the charity was 'exceptionally grateful' to the Morrisons Foundation for their grant.

"It will make a crucial difference to farming people who are struggling to cope," he said.