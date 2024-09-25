Morrisons gives public chance to visit farms with new bus tours

Morrisons has announced it is trialling a 'British farm bus tour' to give the public a behind-the-scenes perspective of working farms.

The retailer said the trips would offer the public a 'unique perspective' on British farming, as well as the chance to meet food producers.

The first tour will take place this week, and will be hosted by Cumbrian beef producer Paul Coates, who supplies the supermarket chain.

It will take passengers to Barrock End farm, a 420-acre mixed cattle, sheep and crops enterprise in the North Pennines, near Carlisle.

The Coates' family have 250 Beef Shorthorn cattle - a foraging, hardy and feed-efficient pedigree known for exceptional eating quality.

They also produce lamb from over 1,000 grazing sheep and arable crops which complement each other to aid self-sufficiency.

Morrisons said that passengers on the tours will have the chance to see the day-to-day operations of the farm and learn more about sustainable agricultural practices.

Sophie Throup, sustainability director at Myton Food Group for the retailer, said: "The farm bus tours will set off from stores to take the mystery out of where and how food is produced.

"We’re proud of our amazing farmers and want to show our customers the care that goes into producing the high-quality, fresh produce, dairy, and meat products that stock the shelves of Morrisons stores across the country.

"We are looking forward to hearing the feedback from our first bus trippers.”

The first bus tours coincide with British Food Fortnight, which takes place between 20 September and 6 October.