Morrisons is first retailer to add 'buy British' tab on website

Morrisons has become the first major supermarket chain to add a 'buy British' tab to its website following a call from MPs and the farming industry.

The move by the UK's fifth largest retailer will allow shoppers to be able to identify British food more easily when doing their online food shop.

It follows an open letter to supermarkets, signed by 121 MPs, urging for a filter which would direct shoppers to UK-grown.

The letter was co-signed by 121 cross-party MPs, echoing a long-standing ask by the NFU, dating back to 2016.

Morrisons chief executive, Rami Baitiéh, has written to Conservative MP Dr Luke Evans, who spearheaded the letter, to confirm a ‘British’ section on the firm's website.

He said: “I’m so pleased to see Morrisons step up and make this small but meaningful change. The ball is now firmly in the other supermarkets court, let’s see what they do.”

Responding to the move, NFU President Minette Batters said that she hoped it would "pave the way for other supermarkets to follow suit”.

“We have been asking retailers to commit to signposting British produce for a number of years, so it’s great to see MPs and their constituents getting behind the idea of a ‘buy British tab’ online.

“We know from our own independent survey that 86% of the public want to buy more British food, but it is often tricky to determine what products are produced in the UK and this simple change would help shoppers do that.

The open letter, signed by representatives from all the main political parties, said that the “small change” would give “customers greater autonomy over their food choices” and could boost seasonal eating.

The letter said: “British farmers work hard all year round to ensure our nation’s food security, are crucial in supporting strong local economies and have been instrumental in preserving and protecting our environment."

Outside of their overall sourcing policies, most major supermarkets do not yet have a ‘buy British’ function across their food ranges.

However, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose websites have sections for seasonal British produce on their fruit and vegetables page.

Sainsbury’s also allows shoppers to select British meat and fish at a click, while Ocado has a ‘Best of British’ page.