Morrisons launches 6kg British 'lean meat box'

The 50 portions of meat in the box is produced by British farmers

Morrisons has launched a 6kg 'lean meat box' to help consumers looking for affordable low-fat, British meat choices.

The box weighs over 6kg and contains 50 portions of lean meat, including beef medallian steaks and chicken breast fillets.

The meat - all at under 5 percent fat - has been produced by British farmers, the retailer said.

The box will help 'would-be gym goers', families and couples who are wanting to 'stay in shape and eat good quality, healthy protein'.







Priced at £45, including next-day or nominated day delivery, the Lean Meat Box works out at just 80p per serving.

Tessa Callaghan, head of food boxes at Morrisons, said many of customers were thinking of their health and fitness during lockdown.

"We wanted to create a great value bulk box which was made from British lean fresh meat and which could be delivered right to their front door.

"They can be ordered alongside other food boxes - such as our Fresh Fruit and Veg Boxes - for a full and balanced diet,” she said.

What's inside the lean meat box?

A typical Morrisons lean meat box will contain:

• Chicken Breast Fillets, 2kg

• Beef Medallion Steaks, 340g

• Beef Lean Mince 5% Fat, 525g

• Pork Mince 5% Fat, 500g

• Turkey Breast Steaks, 480g

• Chicken Mini Fillets, 600g

• 4 Beef Burgers 5% Fat, 454g

• 12 Beef Meatballs 5% Fat, 340g

• Sweet Chilli Turkey Burgers, 454g

• Reduced Fat Unsmoked Bacon 8 Rashers x 2 packs, 225g (450g total)