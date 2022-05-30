Morrisons launches net zero support scheme for beef and lamb farmers

Morrisons has launched a new support scheme consisting of payment premiums and subsides to help beef and lamb producers reach net zero.

The retailer's package of support, announced on Monday (30 May), will offer livestock premiums, green discounts, subsidised audits and free environmental advice.

The aim is to help the firm's 2,100 beef and lamb farmer suppliers reach net zero by 2030.

To date, over 130 farms have joined the programme, but Morrisons expects 500 more farms to be on board by the end of this year.

On joining the Sustainable Beef and Lamb Scheme, farmers will be offered free advice on carbon emissions, animal nutrition and biodiversity, as well as subsidised environmental audits and soil testing.

A range of discounts on products and services, designed to help improve farm sustainability, is included in the programme.

And so are payment premiums for meat. For example, a 10p per kg premium will be paid for rearing one type of cattle under 18 months old to a sustainable diet.

Morrisons is anticipating that the scheme will be assessed by Red Tractor through its ‘Environment Module’, announced last year, to recognise each farm’s greener commitments.

Sophie Throup, head of agriculture at Morrisons said: “UK agriculture currently accounts for 10% of all UK greenhouse gas emissions and we know our customers want to eat meat that’s produced in a sustainable way.

“We are investing in the Sustainable Beef and Lamb Scheme to maintain value for customers while helping farmers reach net zero and go beyond to become nature positive. The whole farm can be part of the solution.

“We aim to significantly reduce carbon emissions in meat through improvements to what our animals eat and we’ll offset the remainder with initiatives such as sensitive tree planting and soil sequestration."

She added: "It’s also important to recognise that sheep and cattle largely graze on grass from their home farm, that their manures improve the soil health and biodiversity of the landscape, and that they are a nutrient rich food. All of which can also significantly improve sustainability.”

The retailer has also pledged to provide net zero eggs, fruit and vegetables over the next eight years.

Morrisons expects that the first products to reach net zero carbon status will be eggs this year.